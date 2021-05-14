Barclays Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,850 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been assigned a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,405.31 ($44.49).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,330.50 ($43.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £77.93 billion and a PE ratio of 70.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,169.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,981.06. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,377.50 ($44.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288 in the last ninety days.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.