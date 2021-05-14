Base Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,976.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $27,976.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.16 or 0.00004331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Base Protocol Coin Profile

Base Protocol (CRYPTO:BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,725,586 coins and its circulating supply is 1,208,608 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

