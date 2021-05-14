Base Protocol Price Hits $2.22 on Major Exchanges (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Base Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.22 or 0.00004400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $54,201.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00090186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.01087930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00070577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00113956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Base Protocol Coin Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,819,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,509 coins. Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.