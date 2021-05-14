Basic Attention Token (BAT) One Day Volume Hits $410.20 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $410.20 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00090171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.21 or 0.01184386 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00068633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00113923 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00063403 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,731,132 coins. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

