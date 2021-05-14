Basid Coin (BASID) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.54 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $52.24 million and $1.54 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0904 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00089966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01090204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00070037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00113892 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00063718 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

