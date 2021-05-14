Basid Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.45 Million (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $50.47 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0873 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00095838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00020072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $589.74 or 0.01187692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00067345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00116093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063428 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,842,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

