Bata (BTA) Hits Market Cap of $138,782.96

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $138,782.96 and approximately $262.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bata has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.51 or 0.00649862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000177 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bata is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

