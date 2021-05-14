BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.61

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 96.61 ($1.26) and traded as low as GBX 85.30 ($1.11). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 86.60 ($1.13), with a volume of 246,562 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of £381.42 million and a PE ratio of 54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 95.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 96.61.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

