BBTV (TSE:BBTV) PT Lowered to C$17.00

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$17.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.79% from the company’s previous close.

BBTV has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of BBTV in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV traded down C$0.23 on Friday, reaching C$7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,104. BBTV has a 1 year low of C$7.50 and a 1 year high of C$16.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$159.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.