Beacon (BECN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $18,593.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Beacon has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00004120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $18,593.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00031616 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001620 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003579 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,763,995 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

