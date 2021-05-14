Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) is Skylands Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,660 shares during the period. Beacon Roofing Supply comprises 3.0% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Skylands Capital LLC owned 0.64% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 584.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 91,780 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 246,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000.

Shares of BECN opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,642 shares of company stock worth $1,490,204. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

