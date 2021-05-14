Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BZLYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:BZLYF traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. Beazley has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

