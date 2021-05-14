Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $104.24 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,447.84 or 0.02914169 BTC on major exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $104.24 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00073422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.00327871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00011432 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

