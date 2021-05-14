Beer Money (BEER) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last seven days, Beer Money has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $289,887.95 and approximately $60,505.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00093000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00020038 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $585.16 or 0.01176668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00067652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00115338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063498 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

BEER is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

