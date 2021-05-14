Bela Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 71.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Bela has a total market cap of $98,453.48 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bela has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bela coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $326.76 or 0.00650198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

