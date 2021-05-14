Beldex (BDX) Trading Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beldex has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $53.73 million and $171,106.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

