Bella Protocol Market Cap Reaches $104.57 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00006740 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.57 million and $25.74 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bella Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00092620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $575.84 or 0.01169119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00067811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00063062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

