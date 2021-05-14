Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) will report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the highest is ($0.65). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,854. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of -0.29.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Ii, L sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLPH. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

