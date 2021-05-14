BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after acquiring an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after purchasing an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

