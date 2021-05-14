Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.77% of Benchmark Electronics worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,809,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,923,000 after purchasing an additional 380,963 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,299,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after acquiring an additional 638,719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,252,000 after purchasing an additional 133,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 984,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,582,000 after buying an additional 106,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benchmark Electronics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 773,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,904,000 after buying an additional 61,513 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju purchased 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,385 shares of company stock worth $126,947. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,478.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.62.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

