Benchmark Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $285.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $206.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $194.03 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $557.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.