Benchmark Lowers BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) to Hold

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLFS. Maxim Group raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $29.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $995.72 million, a P/E ratio of -40.45, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $114,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $548,171.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,262,000 after acquiring an additional 80,147 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,934,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $13,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.