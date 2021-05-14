Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Hits One Day Volume of $518,320.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $35.10 million and $518,320.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00091537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $603.04 or 0.01194450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00066220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00112271 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063719 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 93,819,737 coins and its circulating supply is 29,799,594 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

