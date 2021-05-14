Bentley Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 701 call options on the company. This is an increase of 931% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 87,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $4,504,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,075,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,687 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 10,238.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,044,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $48.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

