Beowulf Hits Market Capitalization of $11.62 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Beowulf coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Beowulf has a market cap of $11.62 million and $131.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00091428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.68 or 0.01183935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00067077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00113579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00063386 BTC.

About Beowulf

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

