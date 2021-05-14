Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €125.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned a €125.00 ($147.06) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VAR1. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.86 ($118.66).

Varta stock opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. Varta has a 12 month low of €72.45 ($85.24) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

