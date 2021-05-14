Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,717. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,287 shares of company stock worth $534,333. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.49. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

