Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

