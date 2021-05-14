Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,756 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $282,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,298 shares of company stock worth $5,600,588. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

BBY opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

