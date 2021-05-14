BetProtocol (BEPRO) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetProtocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00091212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00020073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.49 or 0.01223286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00068825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.47 or 0.00113991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00063487 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BEPRO is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol . BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

