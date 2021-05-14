Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4761 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Shares of Betterware de Mexico stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.55. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. Betterware de Mexico has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.71 million for the quarter.

BWMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

