Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.15

Shares of Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 86.15 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 80.45 ($1.05). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 80.45 ($1.05), with a volume of 132,794 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

