Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Beyond Air posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Air during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XAIR opened at $4.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $101.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of -0.66. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.