BHPCoin (BHP) Price Down 4% This Week

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $13.20 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BHPCoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00609465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00239628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01172940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.01206155 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official website for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

