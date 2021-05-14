BidiPass Market Capitalization Tops $453,769.94 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $453,769.94 and $41,431.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 14.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

