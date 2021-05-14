BIDR (BIDR) Hits Market Cap of $6.00 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. During the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $36.21 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.96 or 0.00633849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00081916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.65 or 0.00242965 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $615.33 or 0.01218992 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00036778 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.