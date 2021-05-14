BIDR Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $6.04 million and approximately $22.65 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00094563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00601514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00241446 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $595.77 or 0.01182848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.28 or 0.01227545 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

