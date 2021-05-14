Big Data Protocol (BDP) Market Cap Hits $22.43 Million

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $22.43 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded down 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Big Data Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00092321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $581.39 or 0.01167684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00110593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00062460 BTC.

About Big Data Protocol

Big Data Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,665 coins. The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

