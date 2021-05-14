Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,132.43

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.43 ($14.80) and traded as high as GBX 1,296 ($16.93). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.91), with a volume of 216,278 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,182.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,132.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £1,165,000 ($1,522,079.96).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

