Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Trading Up 17.7%

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) shares were up 17.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

