BIKI (BIKI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.17 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, BIKI has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0852 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and $3.17 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

Buying and Selling BIKI

