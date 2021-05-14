Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Upgraded to Buy at 86 Research

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was upgraded by equities researchers at 86 Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $103.00. 86 Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s current price.

BILI has been the topic of a number of other reports. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company had a trading volume of 144,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,370,671. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of -88.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 341,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after buying an additional 88,898 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $62,567,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

