Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $273,860.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $309,840.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.78, for a total value of $327,560.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.99, for a total value of $313,980.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.69, for a total value of $301,380.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $285,120.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $292,520.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.43. 1,224,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of -270.21. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,895,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bill.com by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Bill.com by 1,327.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 98,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

