BillionHappiness Market Capitalization Achieves $3.13 Million (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, BillionHappiness has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. BillionHappiness has a market cap of $3.13 million and $56,093.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BillionHappiness coin can now be purchased for about $114.72 or 0.00230550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BillionHappiness Coin Profile

BillionHappiness is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com . BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

BillionHappiness Coin Trading

