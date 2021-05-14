Bintex Futures Price Hits $0.80 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $81,093.80 and approximately $1.32 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00085398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00616412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00234040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005012 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.90 or 0.01082703 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $603.89 or 0.01186832 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

