BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 5,103.95% and a negative return on equity of 496.87%.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. BioCardia has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $58.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

