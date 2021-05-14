BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,770,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,740,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BCRX opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

