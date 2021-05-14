Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $306.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $281.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.02. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 11.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 530,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,347,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 45.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

