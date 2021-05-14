BioHiTech Global (BHTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

NASDAQ BHTG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,108. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, Director Frank E. Celli sold 29,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $67,884.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.