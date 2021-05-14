BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,509. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $997.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,064.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 4,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $192,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,755.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

