BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Posts Earnings Results

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $29.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,509. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $997.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30.
Several research firms recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.
About BioLife Solutions
BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.
Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.